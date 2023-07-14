Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw says sore left shoulder will likely keep him sidelined until August

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 7:14 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said Friday that he likely won’t return from a sore left shoulder until August. Kershaw was put on the injured list on July 3 and got an MRI after consulting with Los Angeles head team physician Dr. Neal El Attrache. The 35-year-old left-hander had hoped to return shortly after the All-Star break, but now says he needs time to heal.

Kershaw was selected to his 10th All-Star team, which tied him for the most in franchise history. He attended the game in Seattle despite being unable to pitch. Kershaw picked up his 10th victory, tied for second in the National League, with six scoreless innings in his last start against Colorado on June 27. He is 10-4 this season with 105 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA. He hadn’t missed a start before going on the IL.

