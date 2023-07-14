Arsenal signs Jurrien Timber from Ajax for $45M to strengthen defensive options

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal signed Netherlands defender Jurriën Timber from Ajax on Friday to strengthen its defensive options for another run at the Premier League title and its return to the Champions League. The 22-year-old Timber moved for a fee of 40 million euros ($45 million), Ajax said. It could rise to 45 million euros ($50.5 million) with add-ons. Timber, a ball-playing defender who played for the Netherlands at last year’s World Cup in Qatar and was also in the squad for the European Championship in 2021, offers versatility in being able to play at center back or on the right. Arsenal collapsed late in last season’s Premier League title race to finish second behind Manchester City after sustaining some injuries in defense.

