McIlroy can’t buy a putt and still posts 66 to lead Scottish Open

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 3:21 pm

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy felt he had no choice but to be pleased with a 4-under 66 that gave him a one-shot lead in the Scottish Open on Friday. He also couldn’t help but wonder how much lower his score could have been. McIlroy missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer — eight of those birdie chances — and then holed a 5-foot par on the 18th to take a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton, Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An at The Renaissance Club. “I thought I hit the ball really well tee to green,” McIlroy said. “I gave myself tons of birdie putts out there. I didn’t make as many as I would like, but I can’t be anything but pleased. I’m excited to be in contention going into another weekend.” McIlroy has never won in Scotland — he’s never so much as finished in the top 10 in his seven previous tries as a pro — and looks to be hitting his stride with the final major next week at the British Open at Royal Liverpool.

