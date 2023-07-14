Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 3:03 pm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA fined Tennessee more than $8 million on Friday and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban. The sprawling report over 80 pages long said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families — benefits that totaled approximately $60,000. Kay Norton, head of the panel that ruled on Tennessee, called the violations “egregious and expansive.”



The NCAA praised Tennessee for its cooperation and the Vols escaped the postseason ban, but the infractions panel noted that decision was a difficult one given the circumstances. Four former staffers were given show-cause orders, including one spanning six years for Pruitt, who was fired in early 2021. The NCAA report said the school failed to monitor its football program. “Additionally, due to his personal involvement in the violations, the former head coach violated head coach responsibility rules,” according to the document.

The NCAA found most of the violations were related to a paid unofficial visit scheme that was used consistently by the football program over two years.

