BLM schedules wild horse and burro event in Lufkin, Texas

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 12:40 pm

NORMAN, Okla.— The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold a two-day wild horse and burro event July 14-15 at the CMC Barn 1 at the Angelina County Expo, in Lufkin, Texas.

The event begins Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m., and will feature 120 animals for adoption. Adoptions take place July 14, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday, June 15, 8 a.m.-noon.

As part of the program’s efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, BLM now offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. This incentive will be offered for every animal in Lufkin. On July 26, 2021, BLM announced additional steps to secure the health and safety of animals through the Adoption Incentive Program, including conducting inspections of wild horses and burros within six months of the adoption date.

Animals offered at the event are adult and yearling horses along with burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west. BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and to protect other rangeland resources. The Adoption and Sale Program is essential for achieving these important management goals. Since 1973, BLM has placed more than 280,000 of these animals in approved homes across the country.

BLM staff will approve applications onsite. To qualify:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse.

Homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal,

with access to food, water and shelter.

Corral fence must meet height requirements:

Adult horses – 6 feet

Yearlings – 5 feet

Burros – 4.5 feet

Trailers must be stock type, covered, with swing gates and sturdy walls/floors.

BLM staff will be on hand to provide more information and assist with the short application process.

The George H. Henderson Arena is located at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.

For more information, call 866-468-7826 or visit http://www.blm.gov.

