The University of Texas at Tyler: Smith County Health Status Results

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 12:34 pm

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine and School of Health

Professions have partnered with the East Texas Human Needs Network to present survey results on the

health status of Smith County. The presentation will be at the Power of Partnership Symposium noon – 2

p.m., July 18, at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

The UT Tyler School of Medicine and School of Health Professions faculty helped develop and administer

the survey to assess the community needs in Smith County.

“It is an absolute honor to collaborate with the East Texas Human Needs Network and our esteemed

community partners,” said Dr. Brigham C. Willis, founding dean of the School of Medicine. “Community

is one of our core values and is at the heart of our mission. By taking care of our community first, we are

not only fulfilling our duty as health care professionals, but also cultivating a stronger and healthier

future, together.”

The UT Tyler and ETHNN partnership is designed to help fill in the gaps in data characterizing community

needs including health, economic, education, social and legal needs in East Texas. Local health

professionals, researchers and nonprofits will now be able to use the publicly available final report to

pursue more funding opportunities. ETHNN will use data from the survey to inform its collective action

projects for the next three years.

“The survey results will serve as a powerful tool in our efforts to secure grants and attract additional

funding and resources to East Texas,” said Dr. Theresa Byrd, founding dean of the School of Health

Professions. “This means that we can enhance the quality of health care services, expand access to vital

resources and address the pressing needs of our community like never before. We firmly believe that

this collaboration will unlock a brighter future for East Texas, empowering us to make significant strides

in improving the well-being of our community.”

These are the top three community needs, according to the Comprehensive Community Needs

Assessment:

• 37.4% aren’t able to pay their bills.

• 32.5% aren’t able to get prescription medications.

• 29.3% don’t have adequate dental care.

“It has been an incredibly rewarding experience to partner with UT Tyler in our shared mission to

address the health disparities prevalent in East Texas,” said Jackie Clay, CEO of ETHNN. “Together, we

are forging a path towards equitable health care, empowering individuals and transforming lives in East

Texas.”

