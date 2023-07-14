The University of Texas at Tyler: Smith County Health Status Results

The University of Texas at Tyler: Smith County Health Status ResultsPosted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 12:34 pm
TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine and School of Health
Professions have partnered with the East Texas Human Needs Network to present survey results on the
health status of Smith County. The presentation will be at the Power of Partnership Symposium noon – 2
p.m., July 18, at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.
The UT Tyler School of Medicine and School of Health Professions faculty helped develop and administer
the survey to assess the community needs in Smith County.
“It is an absolute honor to collaborate with the East Texas Human Needs Network and our esteemed
community partners,” said Dr. Brigham C. Willis, founding dean of the School of Medicine. “Community
is one of our core values and is at the heart of our mission. By taking care of our community first, we are
not only fulfilling our duty as health care professionals, but also cultivating a stronger and healthier
future, together.”
The UT Tyler and ETHNN partnership is designed to help fill in the gaps in data characterizing community
needs including health, economic, education, social and legal needs in East Texas. Local health
professionals, researchers and nonprofits will now be able to use the publicly available final report to
pursue more funding opportunities. ETHNN will use data from the survey to inform its collective action
projects for the next three years.
“The survey results will serve as a powerful tool in our efforts to secure grants and attract additional
funding and resources to East Texas,” said Dr. Theresa Byrd, founding dean of the School of Health
Professions. “This means that we can enhance the quality of health care services, expand access to vital
resources and address the pressing needs of our community like never before. We firmly believe that
this collaboration will unlock a brighter future for East Texas, empowering us to make significant strides
in improving the well-being of our community.”
These are the top three community needs, according to the Comprehensive Community Needs
Assessment:
• 37.4% aren’t able to pay their bills.
• 32.5% aren’t able to get prescription medications.
• 29.3% don’t have adequate dental care.
“It has been an incredibly rewarding experience to partner with UT Tyler in our shared mission to
address the health disparities prevalent in East Texas,” said Jackie Clay, CEO of ETHNN. “Together, we
are forging a path towards equitable health care, empowering individuals and transforming lives in East
Texas.”