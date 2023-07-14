Juvenile in custody after allegedly shooting, killing Canton man

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 12:27 pm

MABANK – A juvenile is in custody after allegedly fatally shooting a Canton man in the head, officials said.

According to Mabank police, they were dispatched to the 1400 block of Pharm Hills Road in Mabank on Thursday where they found an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his head inside a residence. Officers started life-saving measures on the victim who was taken to UT Health in Gun Barrel City where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Peter Parker from Canton, officials said.

After reportedly speaking with three other men at the location, investigators took a juvenile male into custody. He was taken to the Van Zandt County Juvenile Detention Center after being booked in for manslaughter, a second degree felony.

