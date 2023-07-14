Today is Friday July 14, 2023
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ soars to $15.5 million opening day

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 7:18 am
Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which officially opened on Thursday, July 13, is off to an estimated $15.5 million start -- including the $7 million it made in previews the previous Tuesday, according to Variety.

The seventh film in the Tom Cruise-led franchise is projected to gross another $60 million more between Friday and Sunday, bringing its five-day total to between $85-$95 million in North America and another $160 million overseas for a global haul of around $250 million.

The last Mission Impossible movie, 2018's Fallout, debuted with a franchise record $61 million.

Dead Reckoning - Part One stars Cruise, as well as returning M:I players Simon PeggVing RhamesRebecca FergusonHenry Czerny and Vanessa Kirby, along with series newcomers Esai MoralesGuardians of the Galaxy vet Pom Klementieff and her fellow Marvel movie star Hayley Atwell.

