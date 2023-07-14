Man arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of Lufkin crash

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 6:16 am

LUFKIN – Our News partner KETK reports that a Lufkin man was arrested around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash at the intersection of Frank Avenue and Hill Street. Chester Ray Jones, 38 of San Augustine, who was driving a Ford Expedition, rear-ended a Chevrolet Cruze after disregarding a traffic light and veering into the turn lane to avoid a stopped vehicle, according to a press release. Officials said the Ford continued through the intersection and left the road. Once stopped in the tree line, Jones reportedly ran from the vehicle before he was arrested moments later on Ellis Avenue, the press release stated.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital by ambulance because she was complaining of a laceration to her leg, officials said. According to the city of Lufkin, Jones was arrested and taken to have his blood drawn.

