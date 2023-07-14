25,000 pills seized in narcotics operation in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 6:09 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK a man was arrested on Tuesday after a multi-agency narcotics search warrant operation in Cherokee County. According to the sheriff’s office, 25,000 pills, five pill presses, five ounces of meth, about 40 pounds of powder prepared to be turned into pills and multiple firearms were located in rural Cherokee County on CR 2510 during the search. Robert Martin, 44 of Alto, was arrested at the scene and officials said he is facing anticipated charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. “He’s passing these pills out or selling them. They can get into the hands of children, they can get into the hands of an adult who thinks they are taking something else. It can be detrimental to our community and the communities around us,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Martin faces charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.

“This action was the result of an ongoing investigation into an illicit pill manufacturing operation near Alto,” officials said. “This was a huge win for our community by removing these items and this individual from the streets of Cherokee County.”

Dickson said in the release that he wanted to thank the following agencies for their participation in the operation led by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit:

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security

Drug Enforcement Administration

Jacksonville Police Department

Texas Department of Public Safety

Dickson said their investigation is complete and they believe Martin worked alone.

