Families and doctors sue Texas over its new ban on transgender care for minors

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 4:16 am

AUSTIN (AP) — A group of Texas families and doctors have sued in state court seeking to block the state’s new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors. They argue the law violates parental rights and discriminates against transgender teens. At least 20 states have adopted laws to ban some gender-affirming care for minors. Half of those laws are not in effect yet, either because they were passed so recently that they haven’t kicked in or, in the case of Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky, because enforcement has been put on hold by courts. The Texas lawsuit was filed Wednesday over a law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June and set to take effect Sept. 1.

