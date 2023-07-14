Houston to relocate residents near polluted Union Pacific rail yard

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2023 at 12:49 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s mayor says the city plans to spend millions of dollars to relocate residents from neighborhoods located near a rail yard polluted by a cancer-linked wood preservative that has been blamed for an increase in cancer cases. At least two cancer clusters have been found in Houston’s historically Black Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens neighborhoods. Residents and local officials have long blamed the high number of cancer cases on contamination from a nearby Union Pacific rail yard. Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city can’t wait for final testing and will start relocating residents. But Union Pacific says more testing is still needed to determine “”the true extent and source of contamination.”

