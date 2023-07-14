PGA Tour and Saudi wealth fund drop poaching clause from agreement at Justice Department’s request

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 9:54 pm

The PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf responded to a Justice Department inquiry by dropping a provision in their agreement that would have prohibited the poaching of players, the PGA Tour said Thursday. The New York Times first reported the development, which stems from the Justice Department’s antitrust review that began last summer and expanded when the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund agreed to become business partners. The non-solicitation clause was part of the framework agreement announced June 6 and signed by the PGA Tour, European tour and Public Investment Fund.

The

agreement, still being negotiated and requiring PGA Tour board approval, is for the parties to form a for-profit company that would pool commercial businesses and rights. During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price said PIF would contribute at least $1 billion. Key to the agreement was dropping all antitrust litigation, which a federal judge signed off on last month. Below that section was the non-solicitation clause that said PIF, the PGA Tour and European tour would no longer “solicit or recruit any players who are members of the other tours or organizations to become members of their respective organizations.” The clause was effective May 30, when the agreement was signed.

