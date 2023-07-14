Today is Friday July 14, 2023
McIlroy says he’d retire if LIV Golf was the only place to play

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 9:52 pm
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy laughed off a Saudi-backed idea that he and Tiger Woods own LIV Golf teams, saying Thursday he would retire if playing for LIV was the only option. The concept came from an April document titled, “The Best of Both Worlds,” provided to Congress ahead of a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s agreement to partner with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. “LIV is proposing that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods would own teams and play in at least 10 LIV events. This and the participation of other leading players is subject to further discussions,” one item in the proposal said. That was brought to McIlroy’s attention after his opening round of the Scottish Open, and he looked bemused. “If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it,” McIlroy said. “I’d play the majors. I’d be pretty comfortable.”



