Kushner, Hicks among former Trump White House officials who met with Jan. 6 grand jury: Sources

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023
Marco Bello/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Multiple former senior Trump White House officials have testified before a federal grand jury in the special counsel's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources tell ABC News.

Among the group that has testified are former President Donald Trump's son-in-law and former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and former top Trump aide Hope Hicks.

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin also met with prosecutors, sources told ABC News. Griffin is currently a cohost with ABC's The View.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

According to sources, federal prosecutors asked the former White House officials to speak to the mindset of the former president in the days and weeks after losing the 2020 election, leading up to the Jan. 6 attack.

The special counsel's office declined to comment when contacted by ABC News,

Representatives for Kushner, Hicks and Griffin also did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



