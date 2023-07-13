Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 3:21 pm

Breaking News:Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapseLOS ANGELES (AP) — Leaders of a Hollywood’s actors union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down.

It’s the first strike for actors from film and television shows since 1980. And it’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the actors’ guild president.

