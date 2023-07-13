Today is Thursday July 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Angelina College awarded nearly $3 million federal grant

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Angelina College awarded nearly million federal grantLUFKIN – Angelina College officials Thursday accepted a nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education on behalf of the college. According to our news partner KETK, the Title V grant has two main parts. Establishing new tech programs for in-demand occupations and making better support services. Marcy Anthony, Title V project director said. “We’re now going to offer a networking administration degree, which is actually starting this fall in year two of the grant. Then, in year three, we’ll be able to offer a software development program as a new degree.” In addition to the new degree programs, the college will also provide more services designed to ensure student retention and success. In 2022, Angelina College was one of 78 higher education institutions selected to receive the Title V grant.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC