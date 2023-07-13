Angelina College awarded nearly $3 million federal grant

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 4:14 pm

LUFKIN – Angelina College officials Thursday accepted a nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education on behalf of the college. According to our news partner KETK, the Title V grant has two main parts. Establishing new tech programs for in-demand occupations and making better support services. Marcy Anthony, Title V project director said. “We’re now going to offer a networking administration degree, which is actually starting this fall in year two of the grant. Then, in year three, we’ll be able to offer a software development program as a new degree.” In addition to the new degree programs, the college will also provide more services designed to ensure student retention and success. In 2022, Angelina College was one of 78 higher education institutions selected to receive the Title V grant.

Go Back