UT Tyler teacher named national adviser of the year

TYLER – Jaime W. Burke-Hicks, a teacher and student council adviser at The

University of Texas at Tyler University Academy Longview campus, has been named the National

Student Council Middle-Level Adviser of the Year at the 2023 Vision National Leadership

Conference.

She was named the Texas Association of Student Councils’ Middle-Level Adviser of the Year in May.

“This national recognition speaks volumes about Mrs. Hicks and her contributions to the district. I

congratulate her, and we are extremely proud,” said Dr. Jo Ann Simmons, UA superintendent.

Burke-Hicks has guided her students to numerous Outstanding Student Council and Sweepstakes

Awards, and they have served in various officer roles, including TASC district president.

“Mrs. Burke-Hicks is phenomenal and goes above and beyond for our students and our school,” said

Rachel Hawkins, campus director. “Our student council is more than a club – it is a highly engaged

service organization.”

Burke-Hicks, who joined UA in 2015, teaches art, social studies and physical education. She

currently serves as TASC District 419 coordinator and is a past TASC Board of Directors member.

TASC is the largest student council organization in the United States. Burke-Hicks represents those

council advisers and students across the state who give their time and knowledge to ensure student

success, improve their communities, and make their schools a place where students and staff want

to be. For additional information, visit tasconline.org.

The UT Tyler University Academy is a K-12 public university charter school with campuses in Tyler,

Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler UA offers a focused STEM curriculum in a hands-on learning

environment. The district currently serves about 835 students.

