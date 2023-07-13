Today is Thursday July 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


UT Tyler teacher named national adviser of the year

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 2:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Tyler teacher named national adviser of the yearTYLER – Jaime W. Burke-Hicks, a teacher and student council adviser at The
University of Texas at Tyler University Academy Longview campus, has been named the National
Student Council Middle-Level Adviser of the Year at the 2023 Vision National Leadership
Conference.

She was named the Texas Association of Student Councils’ Middle-Level Adviser of the Year in May.
“This national recognition speaks volumes about Mrs. Hicks and her contributions to the district. I
congratulate her, and we are extremely proud,” said Dr. Jo Ann Simmons, UA superintendent.
Burke-Hicks has guided her students to numerous Outstanding Student Council and Sweepstakes
Awards, and they have served in various officer roles, including TASC district president.
“Mrs. Burke-Hicks is phenomenal and goes above and beyond for our students and our school,” said
Rachel Hawkins, campus director. “Our student council is more than a club – it is a highly engaged
service organization.”

Burke-Hicks, who joined UA in 2015, teaches art, social studies and physical education. She
currently serves as TASC District 419 coordinator and is a past TASC Board of Directors member.
TASC is the largest student council organization in the United States. Burke-Hicks represents those
council advisers and students across the state who give their time and knowledge to ensure student
success, improve their communities, and make their schools a place where students and staff want
to be. For additional information, visit tasconline.org.
The UT Tyler University Academy is a K-12 public university charter school with campuses in Tyler,
Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler UA offers a focused STEM curriculum in a hands-on learning
environment. The district currently serves about 835 students.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC