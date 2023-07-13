Man arrested after 25,000 pills seized in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 11:51 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A man was arrested on Tuesday after a multi-agency narcotics search warrant operation in Cherokee County according to our news partners at KETK.

According to the sheriff’s office, 25,000 pills, five pill presses, five ounces of meth, about 40 pounds of powder prepared to be turned into pills and multiple firearms were located in rural Cherokee County on CR 2510 during the search.

“These pills contained methamphetamine and looked like prescription Xanax pills,” Sheriff Brent Dickson said in a release.

Robert Martin, 44 of Alto, was arrested at the scene and officials said he is facing anticipated charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

“This action was the result of an ongoing investigation into an illicit pill manufacturing operation near Alto,” officials said. “This was a huge win for our community by removing these items and this individual from the streets of Cherokee County.”

Dickson said in the release that he wanted to thank the following agencies for their participation in the operation led by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit:

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security

Drug Enforcement Administration

Jacksonville Police Department

Texas Department of Public Safety

