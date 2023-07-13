Today is Thursday July 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


First Amendment group sues Texas Governor over TikTok ban

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 11:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NEW YORK (AP) — A First Amendment group sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others on Thursday over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Texas by The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, a free speech group in New York. It argues the state’s decision to restrict access to TikTok is unconstitutional and is comprising teaching and research. The complaint cites one professor in the state, who it says has had to suspend or alter her research projects as a result of the ban. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC