Unaccompanied migrant girl from Guatemala dies in US custody from underlying disease

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 8:05 am

EL PASO (AP) – Officials say an unaccompanied 15-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala died from an underlying disease while in federal custody. This marks the fourth death of a child in U.S. government custody this year. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the girl’s condition deteriorated Friday, and she died Monday as a result of multi-organ failure due to an underlying disease. In May, she had been hospitalized in El Paso for a pre-existing illness when she was referred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Officials did not release the girl’s name or say when she had entered the country.

