Six people injured by gunfire that erupted during an argument in Dallas

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 8:05 am
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say six people, including teens, were injured by gunfire during an argument. Police say no arrests have been made following the shooting at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in a community south of downtown. Police say those shot were arguing with the suspects. Police say two men were taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue while four others took themselves to a hospital. Police say those four included a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Police say all of those injured are in stable condition.



