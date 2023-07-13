Today is Thursday July 13, 2023
Most populous US states and city ask for census corrections

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 8:05 am
AUSTIN (AP) – A misplaced naval ship in California, overlooked students in New York City and missed inmates in Texas are some of the reasons that the two most populous states and the largest city in the U.S. have filed last-minute 2020 census corrections requests. California, Texas and New York City are joined by a dozen and a half other last-minute stragglers including Illinois and New Orleans. The states and cities filed the requests right before the deadline at the end of last month. Any corrections could help with federal funding but won’t change how many congressional seats each state was allotted.



