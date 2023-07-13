Today is Thursday July 13, 2023
Traffic stop yields “suspected meth”; 3 arrested

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2023 at 8:48 am
Traffic stop yields “suspected meth”; 3 arrestedHENDERSON COUNTY – Three people were arrested on Monday in Henderson County after officials said a large amount of suspected meth was found during a traffic stop. According to our news partner KETK the Henderson County sheriff’s office stopped the car on FM 315, south of Chandler, where suspected meth was found during a search of the car. Timothy Haley, 54 of Chandler, Alec Graham, 27 of North Richland and Lauren Carpenter, 34 of Chandler, were all arrested for first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver over 4 grams. They were all booked into the Henderson County Jail.



