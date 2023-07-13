NFL picks Jets to be on ‘Hard Knocks’

The NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The Jets, who report to training camp next Wednesday, have been in the media spotlight this offseason after trading for four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. That will continue during training camp when cameras will be rolling in full force to chronicle the team’s experience getting ready for the 2023 season.

The league’s criteria for teams to be eligible for “Hard Knocks” eliminates teams with first-year head coaches, teams that qualified for the playoffs the past two seasons and teams that appeared in the past 10 seasons.

That left four teams as possibilities: the Jets, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders. Jets coach Robert Saleh had said, however, that his team did not want to be featured on the show.

“I haven’t gotten word or anything like that. I know there’s several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building, but we’re just not one of them,” Saleh said last month.

The Jets last appeared on “Hard Knocks” in 2010.

The Detroit Lions were on “Hard Knocks” last season, while the Arizona Cardinals were featured on the in-season edition.

A premiere date has not been announced, but “Hard Knocks” traditionally begins in August and has aired on Tuesday nights in the past.

