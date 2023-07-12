Bob Iger to stay on as CEO of Walt Disney Company through 2026

July 12, 2023

(NEW YORK) -- The Walt Disney Company has announced that Bob Iger will remain CEO for two additional years, extending his contract through Dec. 31, 2026.

The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors voted "unanimously" to extend Iger's contract, seven months after he returned as CEO, the company said in a press release Wednesday.

"On my first day back, we began making important and sometimes difficult decisions to address some existing structural and efficiency issues, and despite the challenges, I believe Disney's long-term future is incredibly bright," Iger said in the press release.

Iger returned to Disney in November 2022 as its chief executive officer, after previously serving as CEO and chairman from 2005 to 2020. After his 2020 departure, Iger served as executive chairman and chairman of the board through 2021.

"Time and again, Bob has shown an unparalleled ability to successfully transform Disney to drive future growth and financial returns, earning him a reputation as one of the world's best CEOs," Mark G. Parker, chairman of The Walt Disney Company, said in the press release Wednesday.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.

