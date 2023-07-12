Today is Wednesday July 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ snags $7 million from preview audiences

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 4:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount Pictures

If the mission was to see Tom Cruise's latest movie before anyone else, it seems a lot of people chose to accept it. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One snagged some $7 million in preview screenings ahead of its official release Wednesday, according to Deadline.

That's a million bucks more than the franchise's last installment, 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, made in sneaks.

Cruise and co-writer and director Christopher McQuarrie haven't stopped promoting the new film, either.

After a whirlwind global press tour, the pair made it a point to join in on the fans' fun Tuesday, July 11, as well. In an all-day marathon, they surprised moviegoers in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Miami before their screenings.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC