Shooting claims the life of a Hallsville man

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 3:20 pm

HALLSVILLE – Harrison County Sheriff’s are investigating the shooting of a Hallsville man. According to our news partner KETK, authorities were called to Walker’s Mill Road in Hallsville where they found 44-year-old Kevin Rogers shot. Rogers died at the scene. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is running an inquiry on the case.

