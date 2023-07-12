Today is Wednesday July 12, 2023
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 21-year-old Camp County woman

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 1:26 pm
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 21-year-old Camp County womanCAMP COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the 2021 murder of a 21-year-old Camp County woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tyrek Neal, 25 of Daingerfield, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Makayla Goodson, 21, numerous times in her home in the Thunderbird Point community on Nov. 5, 2021.

Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou said he wanted to congratulate the team who worked tirelessly on the case.

“This shows that it is not any one person, but a whole team that works together to have a successful outcome, and I want to say thanks team,” Cortelyou said.



