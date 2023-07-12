Today is Wednesday July 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Speed limit changes approved for 12 Tyler school zones

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 1:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Speed limit changes approved for 12 Tyler school zonesTYLER – According to our news partner KETK, the city council announced on Wednesday that they approved a new ordinance that will reduce the school zone speed limit to 20 mph at 12 schools throughout the city. To see a full list of changes click here.
In addition to those changes, a stretch of Old Bullard Road will have a decreased speed limit. The portion of the road between Amherst Street and Old Jacksonville Highway will now have a speed limit of 30 mph, down from its previous speed limit of 45 mph.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC