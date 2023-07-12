Speed limit changes approved for 12 Tyler school zones

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 1:28 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, the city council announced on Wednesday that they approved a new ordinance that will reduce the school zone speed limit to 20 mph at 12 schools throughout the city. To see a full list of changes click here.

In addition to those changes, a stretch of Old Bullard Road will have a decreased speed limit. The portion of the road between Amherst Street and Old Jacksonville Highway will now have a speed limit of 30 mph, down from its previous speed limit of 45 mph.

