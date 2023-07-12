Today is Wednesday July 12, 2023
Two Birmingham firefighters shot in potentially targeted attack, suspect at large: Police

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 10:57 am
FILE photo -- Tim Kitchen/Getty Images

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) -- Two firefighters have been shot inside a Birmingham, Alabama, fire station in what police say may be a targeted attack.

Both firefighters were hospitalized in serious condition after the shooting, which took place at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Birmingham police told reporters.

The suspect and motive are unknown, police said, adding that it's "extremely unusual for someone to come target one of our fire stations."

About three firefighters were at the station at the time, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



