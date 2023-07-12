Today is Wednesday July 12, 2023
Crossing guards needed for upcoming school year

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 9:51 am
Crossing guards needed for upcoming school yearTYLER — The City of Tyler is looking for school crossing guards for the upcoming academic year. With 17 schools and 28 school crossings, the City needs 35 guards to ensure the safety of students during their daily commute, according to a news release from the city. Currently, there are nine crossing guard positions available, offering an hourly wage of $11.55. Those hired for this role will have the opportunity to return for the following school year, earning a stable and reliable source of income. The crossing guard position follows the Tyler Independent School District (TISD) schedule, making it a seasonal opportunity.

Retirees, individuals seeking additional income on a part-time basis, and college students looking for morning and afternoon employment are encouraged to apply. This opportunity provides a flexible schedule that can accommodate various lifestyles and commitments.

For application requirements and instructions, click here.



