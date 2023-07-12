New Texas law grants civil immunity to church safety teams

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 9:41 am

TYLER — A new Texas law will give church security teams more protections. Senate Bill 694 is authored by Senator Bryan Hughes, of Mineola. According to our news partner KETK, the bill aims at protecting safety teams at houses of worship who remove or use force on anyone who is disrupting service. The bill will grant civil immunity to church security and safety teams. In order to be protected under the new law, the team must be hired employees or volunteer with paperwork to prove it. Senate Bill 694 covers the possession or use of a firearm leading to death, damage or injury. The Texas Security Coalition promotes every church to have adequate training, so no one is wrongly accused. The bill and training will benefit any church no matter how big the congregation is. This new law will become effective on September 1.

