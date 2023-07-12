Senators call for Supreme Court to follow ethics code like other branches of government

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 8:48 am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says it’s time for Supreme Court justices to bring their conduct in line with the standards of other branches of government. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, was responding Tuesday to Associated Press investigative stories. He said that if the high court were to establish the basic standards of every other branch of government, “it would give us much more confidence in their integrity.” The AP stories showed how Justice Sonia Sotomayor, aided by her staff, has advanced sales of her books through college visits; how universities have used trips by justices as a lure for financial contributions, and how justices have taken expenses-paid teaching trips that are light on classroom instruction.

Durbin and other lawmakers in Washington have announced a vote next week on legislation that would require the court to adopt an ethics code. While the measure is unlikely to pass, it sends a signal of discontent about the court.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, another member of the Judiciary Committee, said he believes Congress should leave the ethics issue to the court and that the Democrats’ pursuit of ethics reform “is part of a long-standing assault against the court that the left feels is undermining a lot of things they’ve accomplished over the years by judicial action. To me, that’s the motivating factor.” “I think it’s a co-equal branch of government we don’t have jurisdiction over. Secondly, I think this is part of a false narrative that the court is out of control and needs Congress to save it,” Cornyn said.

