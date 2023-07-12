Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome baby no. 3

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy welcomed their third child, a daughter, a rep for the Homeland actress tells People.

Danes, 43, and Dancy, 47, announced the pregnancy back in January of 2023. The baby's name and date of birth have not been revealed.

The couple, who met in 2006 and tied the knot in 2009, are already parents to sons Rowan, 4, and 10-year-old Cyrus.

