North Korea launches long-range missile days after threats against US aircraft

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 5:55 am

omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(SEOUL, South Korea) -- North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that flew 621 miles toward Japan before falling in the East Sea, neighboring Japan and South Korea said Wednesday.

The launch amounted to a "serious provocation that undermines the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It was also a "clear violation" the U.N. Security Council's resolutions, the statement said. Japanese officials echoed those sentiments.

"Moreover, such ballistic missile launches violate relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and are a serious security issue for our citizens," Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's chief cabinet secretary said in a statement. "We have lodged a strong protest against North Korea through our embassy in Beijing."

He said the secretive country's actions threatened the peace and security of the region and the international community.

