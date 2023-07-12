Oklahoma Election Board launches online voter registration

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 12:56 am

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Election Board is making it easier for residents to register to vote. The agency announced Tuesday that it has launched a new online voter registration system. The new system allows people to submit an application for voter registration online, rather than in person or by mail. The new system allows the application to be approved following a match from the applicant’s driver license or state identification card. According to a tally by the American Civil Liberties Union, Oklahoma was one of just 11 states that did not allow online voter registration. The ACLU says neighboring Texas and Arkansas do not allow online voter registration.

