Today is Wednesday July 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Deputies say nothing was done about corrupt sheriff

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 12:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Former deputies say they repeatedly reported a Texas sheriff who’s faced years of complaints about dysfunction and corruption to state and federal law enforcement. But they say an outside investigation never gained momentum. The agencies appear to have done little to intervene in what an Associated Press investigation found were longstanding accusations. Those include that Capers’ office has ignored misconduct and neglected basic police work while pursuing asset seizures that boost its $3.5 million budget but don’t always hold up in court. Capers did not respond to requests for comment. His second-in-command previously called the accusations against the sheriff “straight-up lies.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC