Today is Wednesday July 12, 2023
HCA Healthcare says data breach may affect 11 million patients in 20 states

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 12:56 am
BOSTON (AP) — Medical giant HCA Healthcare, which operates 180 hospitals in the U.S. and Britain, says the personal data of about 11 million patients in 20 states may have been stolen in a data breach. Samples of the data, including addresses, phone numbers, emails and birth dates, were posted to an online forum popular with cybercrooks by a hacker trying to sell them. The Nashville, Tennessee-based provider said the stolen data was not believed to include Social Security numbers, payment information or clinical info such as diagnoses.



