Today is Wednesday July 12, 2023
Max Clark and Ava Brown are honored as the best high school players of the year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball player Max Clark of Franklin, Indiana, and softball player Ava Brown of Montgomery, Texas, have been honored as the best male and female players of the year. Clark, a center fielder, was drafted third overall by the Detroit Tigers last week, although he has signed a national letter of intent to play at Vanderbilt this fall. Brown went 81-0 in her high school career and has committed to play at the University of Florida this fall. They were honored at the annual award ceremony held in Los Angeles.



