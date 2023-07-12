Saints’ Alvin Kamara agrees to plead no contest to lesser charge

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2023 at 12:48 am

ByKATHERINE TERRELL

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for his involvement in a 2022 fight in Las Vegas, according to court records.

Kamara and three other men were initially facing misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm. Kamara is no longer facing felony charges after accepting the plea deal, his attorney David Chesnoff confirmed Tuesday.

Kamara will do 30 hours of community service and pay the alleged victim in the fight $105,000 for medical bills.

“Alvin is pleased that this matter is behind him and looks forward to a successful NFL season,” Chesnoff said in a statement.

Kamara and three other men, including free agent cornerback Chris Lammons, were arrested on battery charges after they were accused of injuring a man outside a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 6, 2022. Kamara played in the Pro Bowl and was taken into custody afterward.

All four men were indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 16, 2023, after hearings for the case were continued several times throughout 2022. Kamara was also sued in civil court by the alleged victim, who filed a lawsuit against him in Louisiana last October.

The alleged victim, Darnell Greene Jr., accused Kamara and the other men of beating him and then stomping on him while he was unconscious.

While Greene initially requested damages of $10 million from Kamara, a notice of removal in Louisiana court last November said that Kamara had never actually been formally served with the lawsuit. The two men reached a private settlement July 10 according to Greene’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee said on his Instagram account that the settlement also included a public apology from Kamara.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February, 5, 2022 in Las Vegas,” the apology stated. “I am happy that we were able to get on the other side of this unfortunate incident, and I wish you the best for the future.”

After the grand jury indictments in February, the four men were scheduled to have a jury trial July 31, with Kamara’s appearance now canceled as a result of his plea deal.

The NFL released a statement Tuesday that said: “We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review.”

The NFL lists assault/battery as a form of prohibited conduct in its official personal conduct policy and says any player found to have engaged in that conduct could be subject to discipline even if there is no criminal conviction.

“It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime,” the league policy states. “We are all held to a higher standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful. Players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding … are subject to discipline.”

