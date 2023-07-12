Lionel Messi lands in U.S. ahead of Inter Miami unveiling

Lionel Messi landed in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday in preparation for an unveiling ceremony to be hosted by his new MLS club, Inter Miami CF, on Sunday.

Messi landed on Tuesday at Ft. Lauderdale airport in the company of his wife and children as the club also made the announcement confirming the welcome event, which has been called “The Unveil,” and set to start at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the team’s DRV PNK Stadium. Inter Miami season ticket holders will receive free admission.

In an interview from Argentina TV released on Tuesday, Messi said he would give his all for the flailing MLS club, which has now gone a club-record 10 straight matches without a victory following a 2-2 draw on Sunday against D.C. United.

“My mentality and my head are not going to change and I am going to try, wherever I have to be, give my best for myself and my new club, continue to perform at the highest level,” Messi told the Argentina TV show, Llave a la eternidad.

Speaking of his family moving to the United States, he added: “We are happy with the decision we made. Prepared and eager to face the new challenge, the new change.”

Inter Miami has not yet made the signing official, after reaching an agreement with the Argentina legend, who spent two seasons with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona.

Miami is targeting its July 21 Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul for Messi to make his debut for the club.

Messi will be coached once again by his former Argentina and Barcelona manager, Tata Martino, who took over for the team in late June.

Messi, 35, has won every major honor available to him during a legendary career that puts him among the greatest players of all time. As well as being awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player a record seven times, Messi has lifted 43 titles.

Thirty-five of those came with Barcelona: 10 LaLiga titles, eight Spanish Supercopas, seven Copa del Reys and four Champions Leagues. He left the Catalan club in the summer of 2021 as its record scorer with 672 goals.

With Barcelona submerged in financial trouble, Messi was forced to depart and spent the past two seasons at PSG, where he won Ligue 1 titles both years.

Perhaps his greatest moment came just six months ago, when leading Argentina to its first World Cup title since the Diego Maradona-inspired team of 1986. Messi scored twice in the final as Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout following a dramatic contest in Qatar.

