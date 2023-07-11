17-year-old arrested in East Texas robberies

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2023 at 8:43 pm

CROCKETT – Crockett Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in a trio of robberies of businesses in Crockett. According to our news partner KETK, authorities arrested Jose Berrios Jr. Sunday for driving with a suspended license. During the stop, officers identified Berrios’ vehicle from video footage from a robbery at a local gas station. Police were able to collect blood and fibers from a robbery July 5 at a lumber store in Crockett. Because Berrios used a gun in one of the robberies he has been charged with aggravated assault and burglary. He remains in jail with a bond set at $60,000. Police also believe that Berrios was responsible for an unsolved aggravated robbery that took place back in April at a Crockett food store.

