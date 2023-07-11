Authorities arrest 3 with large amount of suspected meth near Chandler

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2023 at 4:10 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – Law enforcement Monday arrested persons with what they say was a large quantity of suspected meth found during a traffic stop. According to our news partner KETK, arrested was 54-year-old Timothy Haley and Lauren Carpenter, 34 both of Chandler. Also arrested was 27-year-old Alec Graham of North Richland. The trio were stopped near Chandler on FM 315 by Henderson County Sheriff’s. The suspected meth was discovered during the search of their vehicle. All three were arrested and booked into Henderson County jail on first-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

