Woman shot and killed in White Oak, police investigating

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2023 at 11:59 am
Woman shot and killed in White Oak, police investigatingWHITE OAK, Texas – Police in White Oak are investigating a homicide after officials said a 61-year-old woman was found inside a home with a gunshot wound, according to our news partners at KETK.

Officials said they were notified on Monday of a deceased person inside a home in the 100 block of Larkspur where the woman was found.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities, and anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact White Oak police and speak to Investigator Ellis at 903-759-0106.



