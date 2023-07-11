Brookshire’s to sell pharmacy business to Walgreens

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2023 at 9:37 am

TYLER — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced on Tuesday they have reached an agreement with Walgreens where they will acquire the company’s 120 pharmacies in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. According to our news partner KETK, Brookshire Grocery said the vast majority of these locations are being converted to Walgreens pharmacies that will operate inside of their stores. “The pharmacy industry has become increasingly complex over the past few years, and it was important to us to find a business leader that has the capabilities to focus on providing exceptional pharmacy services and value to our customers,” Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. Brad Brookshire said.

Eligible Brookshire pharmacy employees will be offered employment with Walgreens, and the grocery company said pharmacy customers do not need to take any action for their prescriptions to be transferred over.

“Customers’ prescriptions will transfer to Walgreens automatically,” Brookshire Grocery Co. said in a release. “Customers will receive notification in the mail along with details about their prescriptions.”

As part of the agreement, a select few pharmacy locations will close and those patient files will transfer to either another in-store pharmacy at Brookshire’s or a nearby Walgreens retail pharmacy, according to Brookshire Grocery Co. The grocery company said customers at these locations will be notified in the coming weeks and their prescription files will transfer automatically to nearby Walgreens or Brookshire in-store pharmacy locations.

The pharmacies in Brookshire Grocery Reasor’s stores in Oklahoma are not included in the transaction, and the company said they will remain under Brookshire brand and ownership.

“Walgreens has a long history of serving communities throughout the U.S., and we look forward to providing BGC’s customers with greater access to a wide range of trusted pharmacy and healthcare services,” Brad Ulrich, vice president of pharmacy and retail operations for Walgreens said. “Our pharmacists are playing a critical role in healthcare today, and we truly value the importance of the pharmacist-patient relationship. As part of our commitment to ensuring a seamless transition, we’re excited to also be providing employment opportunities for BGC’s existing pharmacy staff.”

