East Texas prison officer facing drug charges following search

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2023 at 9:23 am

ANDERSON COUNTY — An officer at an East Texas prison was arrested after a random vehicle search produced a suspicious substance. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, staff at the H. H. Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, found three vacuum-sealed bags of a “green leafy substance” in the car of officer Diana Ngyangau June 30. Officer Ngyangau was arrested by investigators from the Office of the Inspector General for introduction of K2 and was drug tested. TDCJ officials said she worked at that unit for 29 months prior to the incident. The arrest was part of a series of random searches of employee vehicles entering the prison. The Coffield Unit houses up to 4,000 prisoners and has more than 500 employees.

