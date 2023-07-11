Lufkin homicide suspect arrested, another remains at large

July 11, 2023

LUFKIN — A Crockett man was arrested on Monday night and another man remains at large after a multi-agency task force in relation to the April shooting death of a man from Lufkin. According to our news partner KETK, just before 9:00 Monday night, Trederrick Dewayne Sherman, 17, was arrested on a murder warrant at a house on Briar Lane in Crockett. Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, of Jasper, remains at large. Lufkin police said Richard Coutee was shot to death on his front doorstep April 3.

Lufkin Police Department, Crockett Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Texas Department of Public Safety reportedly coordinated an effort to take Sherman into custody. Sherman was the third person arrested in the case. A juvenile and Cassidy Johnson, 17, of Lufkin, were also charged with murder.

