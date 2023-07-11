Longview ISD announces death of beloved high school principal

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2023 at 6:10 am

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD announced that Longview High School Principal James Brewer died on Monday evening following a “sudden cardiac event.” According to our news partner KETK, Brewer was preparing to start his 17th year at Longview High School and the district said he dedicated his life to education. LISD called Brewer an “exceptional leader, mentor, and friend to all who knew him.” The high school will provide counseling services and support to students and staff to help them cope with the tragic event. “The legacy of Mr. James Brewer will forever remain a guiding light at Longview Independent School District,” said Dr. James WIlcox, LISD Superintendent.

“James will be remembered as an outstanding educator, a compassionate leader, and a cherished member of our community. His spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched throughout his remarkable career.” Wilcox said the district’s thoughts and prayers will be with the Brewer family during this difficult time. Details regarding Brewer’s memorial arrangements will be released in the coming days.

