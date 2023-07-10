Today is Monday July 10, 2023
Patrick Mahomes to star in Netflix series

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2023 at 9:50 pm
Patrick Mahomes to star in Netflix seriesTYLER — Whitehouse native, Super Bowl Champ and MVP Patrick Mahomes will be one of three NFL quarterbacks featured in the Netflix series “Quarterback”. According to our news partner KETK, the eight part series will follow Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 NFL season. The series will look at the season from each quarterbacks point-of-view. Covering before, during and after the games and even following the players on their off days. And, each players will be “mic’d up” during the games. It’s an NFL first. To see the first minutes of the Netflix series “Quarterback”, click here. “Quarterback” has a July 12 release date.



